JioTV Premium Prepaid plans are something which you can opt for, know details

Advertisement

JioTV Premium Prepaid plans can be helpful for those users who need entertainment on a regular basis. The two JioTV Premium plans we are talking about are Rs 445 plan and Rs 175 plan. We have mentioned the details about the prepaid plans below.

The Jio 445 prepaid plan costs Rs 455 and the validity is up to 28 days. The plan offers a daily data of 2GB and it offers unlimited voice calling. The daily amount of SMS offered in the plan is 100. There are a bunch of benefits that are offered in the plan.

Advertisement

Users also get access of free 5G in the plan. In case you are a heavy OTT platform user, this plan offers SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Chaupal, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Hoichoi, FanCode, JioTV, and JioAICloud.

On the other hand, the Jio Rs 175 plan is a data voucher and users need to have a base plan. The data voucher offers JioTV Premium subscription for 28 days with 10GB of 4G. OTT platforms that are included in the plan are Sony LIV, ZEE5, Chaupal, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, and Hoichoi.

Also Read: Apple IPhone 18 Pro Might Be Offered In Attractive Colour Options Including Burgundy