JioTag Air with up to 12 months battery life launched at Rs 1,499

Reliance has launched its own smart tracker – JioTag Air with an affordable price of Rs 1,499. The second tracker from the company has more features than ever and is also compatible with Apple Find My and JioThings. The JioTag Air is currently on sale on JioMart and is available in Red, Blue, and Gray colours.

The JioTag Air is a Bluetooth-based tracker, which utilises Apple Find My and JioThings community networks to help users identify and locate the tracker. It is meant for those who tend to forget their keychain or wallet often. The JioTag Air can help locate the same via the Find My app on iPhones or using the JioThings app on Android.

In the retail box, JioTag Air is accompanied by a lanyard, which helps users attach this to a keychain, along with an extra battery. According to Jio, a single battery on JioTag Air should last for 12 months.

Being a lost-and-found tracker, JioTag Air also doubles as a global tracker. It also has a built-in speaker, which can produce up to 120 dB of loud sound to help locate the tracker.

It has various modes such as find mode, where it can be tracked using Apple’s Find My network using turn-by-turn navigation. It also has a reminder mode; if a user leaves behind the tracker, the phone will get a reminder, and there is also a lost mode, which will help track a lost JioTag Air.

JioTag Air can also be used as a pet tracker, and it also offers information like the last connected location, ring to find the tag, disconnect alert on the phone, silent region, device sharing, and more.

While the JioTag Air isn’t as feature-rich as Apple AirTag, it is also not as expensive as Apple’s offering, which costs Rs 3,490. If you are looking for an affordable tracker, then the JioTag Air could be a great choice.