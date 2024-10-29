JioSaavn offering 3-Months Pro Individual Subscription for free this festive season, Know how to get

Popular music streaming platform JioSaavn is offering three months worth of Pro subscription under its new festive offer. The music-streaming platform is rolling out its 3-Month Free ‘Pro Individual’ Subscription that offers three months of free JioSaavn Pro subscription at no cost. With this offer, users can stream ad-free music and will be able to download high quality songs as they want. However, the offer is not available for all plans, only select subscription plans offer the three months free pro access.

The music streaming app owned by Jio Platforms recently introduced two new plans which can accommodate multiple users.

JioSaavn Free Subscription



As part of its festive offer, JioSaavn is offering three months of ad-free music streaming to its users in India. The offer will be available for a limited period of time across devices and platforms, such as Android, iOS, JioPhone, and the web. The new users can experience the apps benefits with the new offer. It will help them to customise their listening preferences.

However, the free three months Pro offer is only available with the JioSaavn Pro Individual subscription. This subscription plan has a starting price of Rs. 89 per month in India. The company also offers a Pro Lite plan which costs Rs. 5 per day or Rs. 19 per week. The platform also has a Pro Student pla, priced at Rs. 49 per month, specially for students.

This is all indivisual plan, you can also check out the Duo and Family plans, priced at Rs 149 and Rs 179 per month, respectively.. The Duo plan, as name suggests, allows two users to use the app under one single subscription. Meanwhile, the Family plan enables the main user to invite up to five family members, each with their own personalised Pro account.

JioSaavn Pro Benefits

With JioSaavn Pro subscription, users get to listen to uninterrupted music without the interruption of ads along with offline song listening, where one can download songs in the app and listen to them even without internet. It also enables music streaming in higher quality; at 320kbps, which is the highest bitrate for MP3 files. The subscription carries an additional benefit for Reliance Jio users. They can set unlimited JioTunes for their Jio number.