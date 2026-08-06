Jio’s monthly 1.5GB plans come with ai benefits

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Reliance Jio has recently announced a selection of monthly prepaid recharge plans that include 1.5GB data per day for customers who want a medium level of data without spending extra.

The featured plans include:

₹319 plan with monthly validity, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

₹339 plan with the same data and calling benefits, plus ₹14.95 talktime.

Both plans include an 18-month Google AI Pro subscription, 5TB Google Cloud storage, along with access to JioTV and JioAICloud apps.

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These plans do not include unlimited 5G data, as Jio reserves that benefit for plans with 2GB or more daily data.

The proposals were targeting consumers looking out for low-cost monthly recharges along with some attractive digital benefits.

Whereas subscribers looking for the full and unlimited 5G data should consider the daily plans of Jio having higher benefits.

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