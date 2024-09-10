JioPhone Prima 2 4G with Kai-OS platform and latest features launched in India

Relaince Jio has introduced a successor to the JioPhone Prima that had launched last year. The JioPhone Prima 2 has launched with new curved design and a leather finish at the rear. When it comes to connectivity options, the smartphone gets 4G connectivity.

It is powered by a Qualcomm SoC and the operating system the device is based on is Kai-OS. Users can run applications like YouTube, Facebook as well as Google Voice Assistant. The device also offers JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, and multiple other entertainment apps. The device gets rear as well as selfie Camera for JioChat and default Video calling (without an app).

Users can also do UPI as well as QR Payments with JioPay and Sound Alert feature. In terms of battery capacity, the device offers a 2000mAh battery. The display is a 2.4-inch QVGA display with 320 x 240 pixels. While the internal storage is 4GB, the RAM is 512 MB. There is also an LED torch on the device. The audio jack on the device is 3.5mm and there is a FM Radio too.

The device will be quite user-friendly as it will have support for 23 languages. It also offers Bluetooth 5.0 and USB 2.0. The price of the device is Rs 2799 and it will be available on platforms like JioMart, Reliance Digital as well as through other retailers.

