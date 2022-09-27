JioPhone 5G price in India tipped; Likely to cost between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000

Reliance Jio will reportedly launch its latest JioPhone 5G in India soon. The JioPhone 5G has been tipped to be priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 in the country. According to reports, the upcoming phone from Reliance Jio will be available in multiple variants, with different screen sizes and specifications.

The JioPhone is also expected to feature a hole-punch display design and thin bezels at the top and bottom. JioPhone 5G price in India may be aimed at attracting the masses. Moreover, Reliance Jio is said to pack the phone with an updated, modern design compared to it’s existing hardware offerings.

As per a recent report by Counterpoint Research, the upcoming JioPhone 5G will be priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000. Jio is expected to wait for its 5G network to spread before it will start targeting a bigger base of mass market 4G smartphone consumers with its 5G smartphone.

“Further, at some point in 2024, Jio will also be compelled to launch an affordable 5G mmWave + Sub-6 GHz smartphone as the cost deltas between the two would have narrowed significantly from the BoM perspective,” the research said.

JioPhone 5G specifications (rumoured)

According to the previous reports, the handset from Reliance Jio will likely be available in multiple variants. The JioPhone 5G will run on Android 11 (Go edition) and feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is expected to carry an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with at least 4GB of RAM. The phone will reportedly have at least 32GB of onboard storage that will be expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the JioPhone 5G is said to have a dual rear camera setup that would comprise a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an autofocus lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, it is said to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity options are said to include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is also said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the JioPhone 5G could include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.