JioFiber brings a discount for its Long-term Broadband Plan Users, Know how to avail it

Jio Fiber can be easily estimated as one of the best broadband plans provide in India. The affordability and reliability of Jio Fibre is quite unmatched at major parts of the country. A certain section of the Jio Fiber users use long-term broadband plan at their home or work places. Even though Jio has not directly announced about the discount on its long terms plans (6 months or 12 months), a close observation on the plans can reveal the discount offered by the company.

The special discount on Jio Fiber 6 months plan or 12 months plan is in the form of additional days rather than a direct discount.

The 6 months Jio Fiber plan offers users with an extra validity of 15 days. This roughly means users get 15 days extra along the plan for free. The Reliance Jio plans which offer 15 days extra validity are Rs 2394 plan, Rs 4194 plan, Rs 5994 plan, Rs 8994 plan, Rs 14,994, Rs 23,994 and Rs 50,994.

The 12 months Jio Fiber plan offers users with an extra validity of 30 days. This roughly means users get 30 days extra along the plan for free. The Reliance Jio plans which offer 30 days extra validity start as low as Rs 4788 and can go as high as Rs 1,01,988.

While the starter plans of both semi-annual and annual plans offer unlimited data and free calls, the high end plans offers free OTT services.

Note: All the plans mentioned in the article will include additional GST. Hence, the final prices of the plans will be different.