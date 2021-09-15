JioBook Laptop may launch in India soon: What can we expect from Jio laptop

Reliance Jio’s rumoured laptop, JioBoook is expected to launch in India soon as it has allegedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The rumoured JioBook has been spotted on the BIS certification website with three variants.

The listing does not reveal many of its specification. However, previous reports have suggested that the JioBook may come with 4G LTE connectivity, a Snapdragon processor, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 64GB of onboard storage.

Earlier this year, a report claimed that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio will launch laptops running on Windows 10 OS.

JioBook laptop Specifications (expected)

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) spotted the rumored Jio laptop listed on the BIS certification site. The tipster revealed that the JioBook is listed with three variants. Apart from the internal model designations, not much else has been revealed about the notebook.

The Jio laptop apparently has three internal model designations – NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW, and NB1112MM.

Previous leak reports have revealed that the upcoming Jio laptop could feature an HD display with 1,366×768 pixels resolution.

The Jio laptop may come powered with a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem. It is also tipped to feature 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC onboard storage.

Connectivity options of the JioBook could include a mini HDMI connector, support for WiFi over 2.4 and 5GHz frequencies, Bluetooth, a three-axis accelerometer, and a Qualcomm audio chip.

The JioBook may bring pre-installed with Jio apps such as JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages. Furthermore, it could also come pre-installed with Microsoft apps such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office.

Launch date and availability of JioBook

According to reports, JioBook’s development started in September last year and is expected to continue through the first half of 2021. The laptop could be announced sometime around Diwali and go on sale in the first half of 2022.

However, the company has not made any official announcement on the laptop yet.

Price of Reliance JioBook

There is no information available about the JioBook’s pricing and availability yet. However, the laptop is expected to be a budget offering by the company. As per leak reports, the laptop is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000.