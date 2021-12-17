Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 200 With Unlimited Calling That You Should Definitely Check

Recently the prepaid plans of Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea were updated. A price hike up to 20 percent was observed in the new prepaid plan rates. If you are someone who is on a tight budget and looking for a prepaid plan that is less than Rs 200 this article will be very informative for you. The plans offered by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) offer unlimited calls along with data to the users.

Reliance Jio

Rs 199 plan

The Reliance Jio Rs 199 Prepaid Plan offers unlimited voice calling for a validity of 23 days. Users are also offered high-speed data of 1.5 GB/ day, 100 SMS/ day, and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. The total data users receive in this plan is 34.5 GB.

Rs 179 plan

This Reliance Jio Rs 179 Prepaid Plan offers unlimited voice calling for a validity of 24 days. Users are also offered high-speed data of 1 GB/ day, 100 SMS/ day, and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. The total data users receive in this plan is 24 GB.

Rs 149 plan

This Reliance Jio Rs 179 Prepaid Plan offers unlimited voice calling for a validity of 20 days. Users are also offered high-speed data of 1 GB/ day, 100 SMS/ day, and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. The total data users receive in this plan is 20 GB.

Rs 119 plan

The Reliance Jio Rs 119 Prepaid Plan offers unlimited voice calling for a validity of 14 days. Users are also offered high-speed data of 1.5 GB/ day, 300 SMS, and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. The total data users receive in this plan is 21 GB.

Airtel

Rs 179 plan

The Rs 179 prepaid plan offers 2 GB data, unlimited calls to any network, 300 SMS with a validity of 28 days. The additional benefits included in the plan include subscription to free Hellotunes and free Wynk Music.

Rs 155 plan

The Rs 155 prepaid plan offers 1 GB data, unlimited calls to any network, 300 SMS with a validity of 24 days. The additional benefits included in the plan include subscription to free Hellotunes and free Wynk Music.

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Rs 199 plan

The Rs 199 prepaid plan from Vi offers unlimited calls, 1GB data/ day, 100 SMS/ day along with a validity of 18 days. Additional benefits include free subscription to Vi movies and TV.

Rs 179 plan

The Rs 179 plan prepaid plan from Vi offers unlimited calls, 2GB data, 300 SMS along with a validity of 28 days. Additional benefits include free subscription to Vi movies and TV.