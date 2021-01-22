Of late, Jio has made changes to one of its cheapest data plans. This is the Rs.11 4G data plan which used to give the users 800 MB data. But now it will include 200 MB more data making the entire data plan of 1GB. This plan will be valid up to the end of the base plan.

To talk about the other data vouchers of Reliance Jio, it has Rs.21, Rs.51 and Rs.101 plans in its bouquet which provide 2GB, 6GB and 12GB data respectively. These plans also remain valid till the end of the user’s base plan. All these are add-on plans and don’t function standalone.

Reliance Jio has Rs.151, Rs.201 and Rs.251 standalone data plans which are meant for Work From Home. While the Jio Rs.151 plan offers 30GB data, the next two plans offer 40GB and 50GB respective data. All these plans are valid for 30 days. At first Price Baba revealed about the data hike in the Rs.11 plan. Airtel also has launched two new plans i.e. Rs.78 and Rs.248 on last Wednesday. The users will get 5GB and 25GB data in the respective plans along with free Wink Music subscription.

Starting from 1 January 2021, Jio has made calling free to all networks as a New Year Offer. Before the operator was only providing Jio to Jio free calls and was giving Non-Jio minutes to call to other networks.