Jio Phone Next specifications leaked ahead of sale; Qualcomm QM215 SoC, 13-Megapixel camera tipped

The specifications of the upcoming affordable 4G Android smartphone, ‘Jio Phone Next’ have surfaced online. The phone is scheduled to go on sale in India on September 10.

Reliance Jio announced the Jio Phone Next in partnership with Google at the Reliance AGM 2021 in June.

However, the company did not reveal any information about the upcoming Jio Phone except its design and few features. Now, the specification details of the affordable 4G phone has been leaked online ahead of its India sale.

XDA Developer’s Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman has tipped the key specs of the Jio Phone Next on Twitter.

The Jio phone is said to run on Android 11 (Go Edition) and features a single rear camera, along with an HD+ display.

Rahman shared his tweet with the JioPhone Next boot screen, which says “Created with Google”.

Interesting branding on the JioPhone Next’s boot animation: “Created with Google.” pic.twitter.com/iyFUIWjTpK — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 12, 2021

The device is said to come pre installed with Google Duo Go pre-installed and a newer version of Google Camera Go with Snapchat integration.

The Jio Phone Next is tipped to be powered by the entry-level Qualcomm 215 processor, which is also used in the Nokia 1.4.

The Qualcomm 215 processor is a 64-bit, quad-core mobile processor with the Qualcomm Adreno 308 GPU and comes with a built-in Qualcomm Snapdragon X5 LTE modem with support for Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, up to 1080p video recording, LPDDR3 RAM, and eMMC 4.5 storage.

Rahman also hinted that the display will offers a 1440×720 resolution. The Jio Phone Next is believed to be feature a 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

apart from these, the JioPhone Next is tipped to sport a 13-megapixel single rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Jio Phone Next will also feature voice assistant, language translation, smart camera with AR filters, and more.

The company has not revealed the price of the Jio Phone Next price in India yet, but we expect the Jio Phone to cost under Rs. 4,000 in India.