Jio offers complimentary cashback to users on selected plan, can be a great move against Airtel, Jio

Reliance Jio is offering complimentary cashback to its prepaid users on some selected plans. This move by the telecom service provider can be seen as a planned move to attract buyers ahead of the festive season.

According to the information published on the Reliance Jio official website, this promotional cashback offer will be available on for prepaid plans of Rs 249, Rs 555 and Rs 599. Users will get 20 per cent Jiomart maha cashback if they recharge with the above mentioned plans of Jio. According to Jio, it is giving cashback to its customers in order to provide more value to the customers. The time limit for the cashback offer remains unknown as Jio has not announced about it.

Rs 249 prepaid plan

The 249 prepaid plan offers daily 2GB data for a period of 28 days. Users also get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/ day along with free subscription to Jio Apps and other subscription.

Rs 555 prepaid plan

The 555 prepaid plan by Jio offers 1.5 GB daily data for a period of 84 days. Users also get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/ day along with free subscription to Jio Apps and other subscription.

Rs 599 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB data for a period of 84 days with this plan. Users also get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day along with free subscription to Jio Apps and other subscription.

Recently Reliance Jio prepaid customers in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh had been affected by outage for a few hours. Jio fixed the disruption issue in some hours and gave 2 days complimentary unlimited plan to the affected users.