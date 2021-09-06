Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea: Which offers the best prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

The fiercely competition in the telecom sector makes the various leading telecom operators to come up with new innovative plans to attract new customers and retain the current users.

As Disney+ Hotstar had changed its subscription tiers and structure in India starting September 1, 2021, the major telecom operators Airtel, Jio, and Vi have launched new prepaid plans with several OTT benefits.

Following Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have also launched new Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans during this week.

Let’s take a look at the plans introduced by each of the telcos and see which company offers the best one.

Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio has launched the Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plan first. The telcos introduced four new plans for prepaid users bundled with one year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

The plans are Rs 499, Rs 666, Rs 888, and Rs 2599.

The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile-only plan costs Rs 499 per year.

All the three new plans is available with truly unlimited voice calling facility and 100 SMS per day.

Only the Rs 499 plan offers 3GB of daily data but the other three plans offer 2GB of daily data.

The validity of the Rs 499, Rs 666, Rs 888, and Rs 2599 plan is 28, 56, 84, and 365 days respectively.

Airtel Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel also launched three new prepaid plans with one year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar mobile. The cost of the plans are Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 2,798.

The plans also comes with subscription to Amazon Prime Mobile Edition and Hellotunes trial for 30 days among other benefits.

All of the plans come with truly unlimited voice calling facility and 100 SMS per day along with Airtel Thanks benefits.

Like Jio, the Rs 499 plan of Airtel offers 3GB of daily data for 28 days, while the other two plans Rs 699 and Rs 2798 plans is available with 2 GB of daily data for 56 days and 365 days respectively.

Vodafone Idea(Vi) Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering four new plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile-only plan. These plans are priced at Rs 501, Rs 701, Rs 901 and Rs 2595.

All these plans come with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

The Rs 501 plan comes with 3GB of daily data with 16GB of bonus data for 28 days plan, while the Rs 701 plans come with 3GB of daily data and 32GB bonus data for 56 days.

The Rs 901 plan has validity of 84 days. It offers 3GB of daily data but offers 48GB of bonus data.

All these plans are also available with ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and ‘Binge All Night’ offer.