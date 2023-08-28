Jio AirFiber to launch on September 19, to offer speed up to 1.5Gbps

Reliance Jio will launch its new wireless internet service called JioAirFiber in India on September 19. The Jio AirFiber will ensure high-speed internet connectivity to people without the use of fiber optic cable. Reliance Industries chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of the AirFiber during the 2023 AGM (Annual General Meeting) held today.

JioFiber will also wide range of applications, video straming, video conferencing, gaming and much more. The service also includes support for Wi-Fi 6, parental controls and much more.

Reliance Jio hopes to provide 1,50,000 AirFibre connections per day. The company claims that it wants to expands to Jio’s network to over 200 million users.

Some important things about Jio AirFiber that users should keep in mind have been mentioned below.