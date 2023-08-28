Jio AirFiber to launch on September 19, to offer speed up to 1.5Gbps
Reliance Jio will launch its new wireless internet service called JioAirFiber in India on September 19.
Reliance Jio will launch its new wireless internet service called JioAirFiber in India on September 19. The Jio AirFiber will ensure high-speed internet connectivity to people without the use of fiber optic cable. Reliance Industries chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of the AirFiber during the 2023 AGM (Annual General Meeting) held today.
JioFiber will also wide range of applications, video straming, video conferencing, gaming and much more. The service also includes support for Wi-Fi 6, parental controls and much more.
Reliance Jio hopes to provide 1,50,000 AirFibre connections per day. The company claims that it wants to expands to Jio’s network to over 200 million users.
Some important things about Jio AirFiber that users should keep in mind have been mentioned below.
- As mentioned by Jio in its website, the purpose of AirFibre is to deliver fibre-like speed over the air without using cable.
- In order to use the device, users have to plug-in the device and turn it on. After that the device acts as a Wi-Fi hotspot and connects the available devices to high speed 5G network. The Jio AirFiber can be used in home as well as office to offer up to 1.5Gbps speed.
- There will not be any requirement of a setup in order to install JioAirFiber. Jio will use its existing pan-India 5G network and advanced wireless technologies in order to avoid the dependency on fibre cables.
- JioFibre service can also be integrated with the Jio set-top box and will allow users to combine their high-speed internet connection with TV on the same network.