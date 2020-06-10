Bhubaneswar: Leading Automobile manufacturer Jeep is about to launch a new version of its popular SUV Renegade. Even though the company is yet to announce it officially, the SUV was spotted during a test trial in India.

The new Renegade will be introduced in the Sub Four Meter segment and will be pitched against Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Currently, Jeep offers its cheapest SUV in the Indian Market as the Compass. According to the media reports a few months ago, the company had talked about its plan to launch a Sub Four Meter SUV in the Asian market.

The New Hyundai Creta is priced at Rs.9.99 – 17.2 Lakh and is offered in manual/automatic transmission. The engine of the Creta ranges from 1353cc- 1497cc and can provide a mileage up to 21.4 kmpl.