JEE Advanced 2022 Result announced, Know how to check marks here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced Result 2022). Students who appeared for the JEE Advanced Exam 2022 can now check their result and scorecards at jeeadv.ac.in.

The Result for JEE Advanced 2022 has been made available on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

Along with the JEE Advanced 2022 Result, IIT Bombay has also released the JEE Advanced final answer key. Students can refer to the direct links given below to check their score for the IIT JEE exam. Candidates can also refer to the step-by-step process to know how to check their JEE Advanced 2022 ranks, score and result.

How to check JEE Advanced Result 2022

Visit the official website for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam – jeeadv.ac.in Click on the link given on the homepage for the JEE Advanced Result Enter your application number, date of birth and any other credentials required Your JEE Advanced Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future references

Candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced Exam are now eligible to apply for JoSAA Counselling 2022. Through this counselling process, candidates will be able to apply for admissions in the 23 branches of the Indian Institutes of Technology across the country.

JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted by IIT Bombay this year. Candidates appeared for the IIT JEE Exam on August 28, 2022. Candidates who cleared the JEE Main Exam conducted by National Testing Agency appeared for this exam for admissions into IIT.