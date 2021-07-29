JBL launches two new headphones in India starting at Rs 14,999

Bengaluru: Audio equipment maker JBL on Wednesday expanded its ‘LIVE Series’ with the launch of two new headphones — LIVE 660NC and LIVE PRO+ TWS — at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

The new lineup includes a mix of true wireless and over-ear headphones for consumers looking to get more out of their listening experience with quality audio and convenient features. Each comes packed with JBL Signature sound, Adaptive Noise Cancelling capabilities with Smart Ambient and hands-free control with integrated voice assistants.

“With a rich legacy of consistently delivering superior audio experience for 75 years, JBL has established itself as a global pioneer in audio technology,” Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India, said in a statement.

“In keeping with our track record of delivering top notch audio experience, the JBL Live series has emerged as the go-to device for consumers the world over, who use their headphones on the move. We are excited to expand our offerings under the JBL Live series, as we continue to deliver a seamless, fun and connected experience to our customers across the globe,” Kher added.

The JBL LIVE PRO+ in-ear true wireless headphones feature a ‘stick’ design and is equipped with Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient, for consumers to enjoy natural conversations without removing the earbuds. It also includes three mics in each earbud with echo-cancelling technology to ensure crisp, clear calls, even in noisy and windy environments.

The Device Action support allows for easy access to preferred voice assistants using voice commands or with a tap on the earbud. With Qi compatible wireless charging, 10-minutes of quick charge equals 1 hour of instant playback.

The JBL LIVE 660NC model features up to 40 hours of battery life while using Adaptive Noise Cancelling or 50 hours without.

With its Smart Ambient technology, users can keep the noise away and stay focused or be aware of the surrounding environment while listening to music and or while having a conversation without removing the headphones.

Like the LIVE PRO+, the LIVE 660NC is also equipped with Device Action support for easy access to preferred voice assistants, using voice commands or with press and hold on the ear cup.

Both the devices are available offline in large format retail stores and multi-brand outlets in metros as well as on the company’s website.