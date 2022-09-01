JBL launches new wireless earbuds with world’s 1st charging case with touchscreen

Global audio company JBL has launched new wireless earbuds that have a smart charging case with a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen control panel and an immersive spatial sound. The earbuds named as JBL Tour PRO 2 earbuds is the world’s first wireless earbuds to have a LED touchscreen control panel.

JBL Tour PRO 2 earbuds price, specification

The price of the new JBL Tour PRO 2 earbuds set at 249 euros (around Rs 19,800). It will be available in Black and Champagne from January 2023 on JBL.com in the European market.

The new wireless earbuds of JBL has a smart charging case with a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen control panel. Users can tap the LED touch display on JBL Tour PRO 2 earbuds to manage music, customise earbuds, receive calls, messages and social media notifications in real time, without touching the smartphone.

If you need to take a call, the 6 mic design will ensure crystal clear audio on the wireless earbuds. It also has Adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC).

The TWS has 10mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio and spatial sound.

It offers 40 hours of total music playback, 10 hours in the earbuds with a further 30 in the case.

“I am delighted with what we have created, in particular the smart charging case of the JBL Tour PRO 2. In our pursuit of new user-centric features, we haven’t ignored the essentials, however, as we continue to elevate the audio experience,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division.

JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones price, specifications

The company also launched JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones along with the JBL Tour PRO 2 earbuds. It will be available in Black and Champagne from January 2023 on JBL.com. The device will cost 299 euros (around Rs 23,800) in the European market.

It feature adaptive noise canceling tech, 40mm drivers tuned by JBL PRO sound, quad mics, spatial sound and Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio.

“The JBL Tour ONE M2 combines best-ever hybrid True Adaptive ANC with JBL Pro-tuned drivers to fill your ears with only the best sound whether on-the-go, at work or at home,” said the company.

It offers up to 50 hours of playtime or 30 hours with ANC activated. The JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones weigh 268gms.

“Fast charge means 10 minutes plugged in and you’ll be free for 5 hours of legendary JBL Pro Sound,” the company added.