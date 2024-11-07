It’s now official! iQOO 13 powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite is launching in December in India

The iQOO 13 which has been launched in China last week will be launched in India soon. Even though we had the idea about it earlier but it was not official. The iQOO 13 will be launched in India in December 2024 and the company has made it official now.

Even though the exact launch date is unknown, we are now sure that the device will be available on Amazon India website

“#iQOO, in a premium partnership with @BMWMotorsport, brings you the all-new #iQOO13 Legend Edition featuring tricolour patterns that embody the ultimate pursuit of performance and control. Launching this December exclusively at @amazonIN and mshop.iQOO.com. Stay tuned!” said the official X post of iQOO India. The specs of the device are expected to be same as that of the China model.

The Chinese model of the iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution, and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also supports up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the model is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite along with Q2 gaming chip. The device offers an Android 15 based OriginOS 5 skin on top out of the box.

In terms of camera setup, the iQOO 13 sports a triple rear 50MP cameras and a 32MP selfie shooter at front. It packs a massive 6,150mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Pricing-wise we can expect the iQOO 13 to launch at a starting price of around Rs 50,000 for the base variant. The base variant is expected to get 12GB + 256GB onboard.