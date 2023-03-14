Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Itel to launch a smartphone with 6,000mAh battery under Rs 8,000

Itel is planning to launch its next budget smartphone in India with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support under Rs 8,000.

Technology
Itel smartphone under 8000
Representational Image

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Itel is planning to launch its next budget smartphone in India with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Though, the company has not confirmed the name, price, model number, and specifications of the device yet. A new report has revealed that the new Itel smartphone will be priced under Rs. 8,000 in the country.

The upcoming smartphone from Itel is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and a 6.6-inch HD display.

According to sources, Itel is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone in India soon and will be priced under Rs 8,000.

New Itel smartphone with 6,000mAh battery under 8000

Take a look

New HP Chromebook 15.6 laptop launched in India at starting price of…

Design for the 4 new iPhone 15 models revealed, take a look

The report claims that the upcoming budget smartphone from Itel will sport a 6.6-inch HD display. As previously mentioned, the smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, the company has not revealed any additional details about the handset’s specifications, launch timeline and pricing.

According to a report based on a recent consumer survey by Counterpoint Research, Itel is a leading brand among first-time smartphone buyers in the sub-Rs. 8,000 category.

Meanwhile, the company recently launched the Itel A60 handset as it’s latest budget phone in India.

The Itel A60 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch and is powered by a quad-core SC9832E SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. It sports a dual 8-megapixel AI camera with an LED flash, along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Itel A60 packs a 5,00mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of talk time and 750 hours of standby time.

Also Read: Nokia C12 unveiled, will cost only Rs 5999

