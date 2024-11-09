Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra with 5,000mAh battery, 50-Megapixel camera launched, Check price, specs, and other details

Itel has launched the S25 and Itel S25 Ultra in the Philippines on Friday. The company has introduced them as it’s latest midrange smartphones. Both phones feature 6.78-inch AMOLED screens, Unisoc processors, 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Both the device also has under-display fingerprint scanner as security measure. Both handsets are also expected to receive an update to Android 15. Let’s know more details about it’s price, specifications.

Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra Price, colours and Availability

Itel S25 is priced at PHP 5,799 (around Rs 8,400) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Itel S25 Ultra costs starting at PHP 10,999 (around Rs 15,900). The Itel S25 is currently available for pre-order in the Philippines 5 via Shopee, while the Itel S25 Ultra will be up for pre-orders on Sunday.

The standard S25 model will be available in three colour options-Bromo Black, Mambo Mint, and Sahara Gleam, while the Itel S25 Ultra is offered in Bromo Black, Komodo Ocean, and Meteor Titanium colour options.

Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra Specifications

Both the Itel S25 and Itel S25 Ultra are dual SIM smartphones are equipped with Android 14, 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear and 32-megapixel front-facing camera to capture selfies.

The standard model display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Ultra variant has a curved screen with Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The S25 Ultra is powered by a Unisoc T620 chipset, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Meanwhile, the standard model packs up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The company is yet to reveal chipset details of the Itel S25.

Both the Itel S25 and S25 Ultra have an array of connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC, as well as a USB Type-C port. The Ultra model is also touted to feature an infrared transmitter to control various appliances.

Itel has not revealed any information regarding the fast charging support for both phones. Both phones have an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The Itel S25 has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the Itel S25 Ultra has a slightly better IP64 rating.