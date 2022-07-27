Itel launches its entry-level smartphone A23s at just Rs 5,299 in India

Smartphone brand Itel has launched its entry-level smartphone A23s in the Indian market at a price tag of just Rs 5,299. The smartphone offers a range of features that should be expected from an entry-level smartphone.

The details about the Itel A23s smartphone have been mentioned below.

Display

The Itel A23s offers a 5-inch FWVGA that supports a resolution of 480 x 854. The company also offers a one-time screen replacement for its customers. Customers can replace their smartphone screen within a time period of 100 days (from the date of purchase).

Camera

The camera option on the smartphone is limited to a single camera at both sides. While the rear camera is a 2MP lens, the front camera is a VGA unit. The device gets LED flash at the rear as well as the front.

Processor, OS and Battery

The Unisoc processor present on the device helps it tackle day-to-day tasks with ease. The processor is coupled with 2GB RAM + 32 GB Internal Storage. On the other hand, the memory of the smartphone can be easily expanded through a microSD card. The smartphone offers dual SIM along with a Go Edition of Android 11 out of the box. The 3020 mAh battery on the device is removable and gives you ample power to survive a day.

Connectivity

The Itel A23s smartphone offers connectivity features like Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, smart face unlock are as well as an audio 3.5mm jack. The device has dimensions of 145.4 x 73.5×10.5 mm. In order to provide connectivity to a wide range of smartphone users across India, the smartphone can be operated in 14 Indian languages other than English. The vernacular languages available on the smartphone include Assamese, Bengali, Urdu, Nepali, Marathi, Malayalam, Kashmiri, and Odia.

Colours and Availablity

The device is available in three important colours like inSky Cyan, Sky Black, and Ocean Blue. Itel A23s can be purchased via online and offline platform.