Itel L Series 32 inches Smart TVs launched in India, prices start at Rs 8999

Itel has launched a new series of Smart TVs in India that have a starting price of Rs 8999. The two models are L3265 and L4365 and are based on Linux operating system. While the L3265 Smart TV is 32 inches in dimension, the L4365 is 43 inches in dimension.

Specifications

The Itel L3265 gets a 32 inch screen, 1.5 GHz Quad Core processor and offers Coolita operating system with 512MB + 4GB of memory. It gets a 24W box speaker along with Dolby audio for quality music. Connectivity options on the Smart TV include Wi-Fi, Chromecast, Tuner-1, HDMI-3, USB-2, AV IN-2, optical-1 etc.

Speaking about the display, the Smart TV offers contrast ratio of 3000:1, while the refresh rate is 60Hz. The net weight of the Smart TV is 3.6kg. The accessories offered with the TV are Smart Remote Control with Batteries, Base Stand, Wall Mount Kit etc. The pre-installed OTT Apps on the Smart TV include Prime Video, YouTube, SonyLiv, Zee5 and much more.

While most of the features offered on the Itel L4365 are similar to the Itel L3265, some of the features are different. The processor of the Smart TV is 1.8GHz, display is 43 inch gets HDMI-2, a Contrast Ratio of 1200:1 and much more.

Price

The Itel L3265 is priced at Rs 8,999 while the L4365 is priced at Rs 16,599. Users get easy EMI options from certain banks. The TVs can be purchased from the company’s website.