Itel A26 Budget Smartphone launched in India, Can be a rival of Jio Phone Next

If you are waiting for the arrival of Jio Phone Next you might consider your options as Itel has launched Itel A26 in India. The Itel A26 has been launched at a price of Rs 5,999 and runs an Android 10 (Go edition). These features make the A26 a value for money smartphone and a fierce competitor of Reliance Jio.

Specifications

Itel A26 is an entry level smartphone and is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core processor and provides storage of 32GB. The device is powered by a Go Edition of Android 10 and 2 GB RAM. The device sports 5.7-inch HD + display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels.

In terms of optics the device has a dual rear camera setup of a primary 5 MP lens and and a secondary lens with AI sensor. The 2 MP Selfie camera is housed in a notch display at the front and can be used for taking selfies/ video calls.

Connectivity

Connectivity features of the device include networks like 4G VoLTE, 4G ViLTE, 3G, and 2G. The Social Turbo feature on the device allows users to record WhatsApp calls, save statuses, along with call alerts. In terms of battery backup the 3020mAh battery is able to manage all activities throughout the day.

Colours, Availability

The Itel A26 can be purchased on Flipkart and as well as through offline stores. The device will be available for purchase in Deep Blue, Gradation Green, and Light Purple colour options.

For the Indian users who want their smartphone to be a bang for bucks, the Itel A26 is a perfect one. It remains to be seen that how far will it compete against Jio Phone Next.