Is Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition launching on October 21, know the latest rumours

Samsung will be unveiling a new Galaxy on October 21 and it is expected that the model will be Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition. Even though the South Korean manufacturer has not revealed the product name, the rumours have suggested it to be a Special Edition of Z Fold6. It cannot be denied that the name of the model can be ‘Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition’.

Rumours have suggested that the special edition will be thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold6. The Special Edition is said to be 4.9mm thin when unfolded and 10.6mm thin when folded. When it comes to the processor, it is likely to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Speaking about camera, a primary camera of 200MP is expected on the rear of the device.

We can expect some features to be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold6.

Galaxy Z Fold6 features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a main display is 7.6 inches (diagonal) while the cover display is 6.3 inches. The display is a 120Hz foldable Dynamic LTPO. Dimensions of the device are 153.5 x 132.5 x 5.6 mm when unfolded. When it comes to the processor of the device we get an octa-core CPU and the SoC is Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm). The RAM on the device is 12GB while the storage goes up to 1TB.

Connectivity features on the device include USB 3.2 Gen 1, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 5G, etc.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers 50MP primary camera, 10MP 3x zoom camera with OIS, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. Selfie cameras on the device include a 10MP camera (punch hole) on the cover display and a 4MP underbody camera. There will be a lot of similarities when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold5 camera setup.