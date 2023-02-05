Is Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra the worthy rival for Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has launched in India and we are quite happy about it. The flagship device of Samsung has top notch specs and is quite powerful in performance. However, a buyer has to spend more than Rs 1 lakh in order to get the device. To be precise, the S23 Ultra which has a price tag of Rs 1.25 lakh (initial variant) and it can be pitched against the iPhone 14 Pro Max (which costs Rs 1.39 lakh for the initial variant).

We have compared Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max side by side in detail.

Display and Processor

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED display (3088 x 1440) along with a LTPO screen. On the other hand, iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a 6.7-inch XDR OLED display (2796 x 1290) along with a LTPO screen. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a lesser screen-to-body ratio due to the presence of Dynamic Island. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets Infinity O display and has more screen-to-body ratio. Refresh rate on both devices is up to 120Hz.

The dimensions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are 78.1mm x 163.4mm x 8.9mm while the weight is 233g. On the other hand, the dimension of the iPhone 14 Pro Max are 77.6 mm x 160.7 mm x7.85 mm and weight 240g.

In terms of processor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max draws its power from the A16 Bionic chipset. In terms of storage, both devices offer up to 1TB of storage.

Camera

When it comes to camera the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor along three other cameras. The other cameras include 12MP ultrawide camera along with 10MP telephoto lenses. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max gets quad camera setup. The setup includes three cameras-48MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide lens and two 12MP telephoto cameras.

Battery

While the Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery, we don’t know about the iPhone 14 Pro Max battery capacity. However, both devices support fast charging and can easily last for a day.

(N.B.- The comparison is on the basis of the specs of the smartphones. The long-term comparison of both devices might be different.)