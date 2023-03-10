Is Samsung Galaxy S23 the perfect compact flagship device we were looking for?

Samsung launched its flagship smartphone series- Galaxy S23 in February 2023. The new flagship series include Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra are quite expensive (compared to regular flagship devices) and also bigger in screen size. If you are looking for a compact flagship device from the S23 series, the Galaxy S23 in the one which seems perfect.

Why Samsung Galaxy S23?

We have taken the 256GB variant into consideration as 128GB variant offers less storage and is likely to face storage issues in future. On the other hand, 512GB variant is bit out of budget and not budget friendly and it is not currently in stock.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 8GB RAM + 256GB storage has a price tag of Rs 79,999. However there are a lot of offers which can bring the price of the device below Rs 50,000.

On Flipkart, the smartphone gets various bank offers which can bring down the price of device. Users get Rs 5000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. They also get offers (including EMI) from other banks too.

However, if you have an old device to trade in, you will get up to Rs 28,000 discount.

Similarly, on the official Samsung website, there are a bunch of offers too. Users get instant discount on HDFC bank Credit/Debit cards EMI and Credit Card. They can also get Rs 3000 off by using referral code. Using Paytm Wallet/ Postpaid can assure up to Rs 1500 cashback on a minimum transaction of Rs 8999.

Exchange bonus includes up to Rs 8000 additional value on exchange of your old phone. A welcome benefit of Rs 2000 can be received if buyers use Samsung Shop App.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 gets a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The GPU of the device is Qualcomm Adreno 740 while the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Users get an internal storage of 128/ 256/512 GB while the RAM is 8GB.

When it comes to camera, the rear camera of the smartphone is a triple camera unit. The triple camera setup consists of 50MP primary camera along with a 12MP and 10MP cameras. The front camera is a 12MP camera. Users get 3900mAh battery that can last a day while the OS on the device is Android 13 based One UI 5.1.

(NB: We do not in any way insist a buyer to purchase the above-mentioned device. We have just presented our opinion (on Galaxy S23) for common buyers. They are free to purchase a smartphone of their choice and need not stick to our suggestion.)