Is Realme GT 6 pro going to launch soon, Company teases a powerful device

Realme is soon going to launch a powerful device and it might be the GT 6 Pro. The company VP Chase Xu has taken to Weibo to tease about an upcoming smartphone that is of the GT 6 series. Realme has already launched GT 6 as well as the GT 6T. We will be able to know about the launch at some point in the next month suggested reports.

The image about the upcoming launch reveals that it is completely under wraps. The camera island on the smartphone seems beefier than the GT 6. It is important to mention that the GT 6 also has a large camera setup. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the device is expected to have a pure flat screen, metal frame, glass body and a 100W silicon anode battery.

It is expected that the device will have curved display which is the trademark of the GT 6 family. DCS had mentioned that the lithium-silicon batteries will offer higher capacity than the traditional lithium batteries. The idea of Realme using higher density tech to make a smaller battery might also be on the cards.

Well, this new model will be initially launched in China and then in the global markets. For those who are unknown, the Realme GT 6 is based on the GT Neo6 while the GT 6T is based on the GT Neo6 SE. Both the devices were introduced first in China and later in global markets.

Realme GT 6 in India as well as global markets. ome of the important features that make the smartphone a must-buy for performance-oriented users are the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, AMOLED display, 5,500mAh battery, and 120W fast charging support. Realme GT 6 is offered in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB variant, and 16GB + 512GB variant. The prices of the variants are Rs 40,999, Rs 42,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively. The device is offered in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green colour variants.

