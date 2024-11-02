Is Google Chrome Performance on your desktop slowing down, Google issues fixes for the browser

Multiple Google Chrome desktop/laptop users across the globe had witnessed malfunction of their browsers in the recent few weeks. As the experience was quite sour on the part of the users, the company has claimed to solve it through removal of an extension.

If you are also one of them who are tired of poor performance on their Chrome browser, the new updates to the existing features will help you. The features will help to optimize Chrome’s resource usage and will make the Chrome run smoother than earlier.

Google in its blog post has mentioned that the new measures are already available and the most important out of them is a ‘performance detection’ tool. Google has introduced a tool to search for bugs in Chrome and this feature searches for performance issues and offers an immediate solution. For example, if you are browsing an important website and things slow down, Chrome might ask you to close a couple of tabs in order to free up system resources.

Google has also indicated that users will be offered with a ‘performance issue alert’ along with a notification that offers ‘fix now’ button. This solution can be seen as a one-click solution for resource hoarding problem.

Google has also improved its memory-saving feature that frees up RAM from inactive browser tabs. There are three available settings for use: moderate, balanced and maximum. If opted for moderate mode, Google Chrome disables inactive tabs according to system needs. On the other hand, the maximum mode disables an inactive tab if you leave a specific tab. On the other hand, the balanced mode makes a balance between your browsing habit and system needs. It can be seen as a middle ground between the moderate and maximum settings.

There are some other new options that have been introduced by Google to adjust Chrome’s performance controls. If you have a website that you don’t want to be inactive with Memory Saver, you can specify about it.