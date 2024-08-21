iQOO Z9s as well as iQOO Z9s Pro smartphone announced for global markets

The iQOO Z9s as well as iQOO Z9s Pro smartphones have been announced for the global markets. There are some differences on both the smartphones that make them apart from one another. Both smartphones get the same important specifications like display, cameras as well as battery.

The iQOO Z9s as well as iQOO Z9s Pro get a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display while the primary camera is 50MP. The batteries on both devices are 5500mAh capacity. The refresh rate on the displays has FHD+ 120z refresh rate. The Pro variant gets up to 4500 nits peak local brightness while Z9s get 1800 nits. Both devices get under-display fingerprint readers. The selfie camera is 16MP and is placed in a punch-hole cutout.

The Z9s Pro gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset while the Z9s gets MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. The smartphones get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Advertisement

Camera-wise, the Z9s and Z9s Pro get 50MP primary camera that has a Sony IMX882 sensor. The camera also offers OIS as well as 4K video recording. The primary camera supports AI Photo Enhance features and AI Erase. The second camera on Z9s Pro is 8MP while the ultrawide lens is 2MP portrait camera

Both devices run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and get two years of software update. Even though both the devices get 5500 mAh, the Pro variant gets 80W charging support while the other gets 44W charging support.

Speaking about price, the iQOO Z9s costs between Rs 19,999 and Rs 23,999. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9s Pro costs between Rs 24,999 and Rs 28,999.

Also Read: Google Offers An Update To The Pixel Thermometer App For Its Pixel 8 Pro And Pixel 9 Pro Devices