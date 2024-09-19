iQOO Z9 Turbo+ with massive 6400 mAh battery to launch soon

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO will be launching a new smartphone and it will be the iQOO Z9 Turbo+. The best part of the smartphone is that it offers a massive 6400 mAh battery along with amazing features. The device will be another member of the iQOO Z9 series that started launching in April. According to the latest reports the iQOO Z9 turbo+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor.

According to a Weibo report, the smartphone will be introduced on September 24 and will offer the biggest battery that is ever offered in iQOO smartphone.

When it comes to the design, the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ will be similar to the design of the iQOO Z9 and iQOO Z9 Turbo. There will be a flat frame along with dual camera setup. The device gets a Desert Moon colour option and that is evident from the promotional images. The device will offer 1220p screen along with a 72 fps support for some games. It will also offer vapor chamber for cooling purposes.

On the front, the device offers thin bezels and a punch-hole display. We can expect an in-display fingerprint sensor in the device. The biggest attraction is expected to be a massive 6400 mAh battery in the device. Given the size of the battery we can expect a super-fast charging speed support on the device. We can expect that the manufacturer will be revealing important details about the smartphone very soon.