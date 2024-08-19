iQOO Z9 Turbo+ might get 6000mAh battery, Dimensity 9300+ SoC

Advertisement

Smartphone manufacturer iQOO will be launching the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ model very soon and it will be the superior version of the iQOO Z9 Turbo that launched in China in April 2024. The latest leak has pointed out the charging and other specs of the device. We have mentioned the leaked specifications of the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ below.

According to a Weibo post of tipster Digital Chat Station, the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ was spotted on the 3C certification website. The device that was spotted on the site offered chargers that support 80W and 90W wired fast charging. The tipster hinted that the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ might support 80W fast charging. The device is expected to pack a massive 6000mAh battery.

The device is likely to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The device gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K+ flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate along with optical fingerprint sensor.

Speaking about the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ model, it will be an upgrade over the regular Z9 Turbo+ model. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and offered a 6000mAh with 80W fast charging support. It ran on the Android 14-based OriginOS 4. The rear camera setup offers 50MP + 8MP setup. On the other hand, the front camera is a 16MP camera that offers great selfies.