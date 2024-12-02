iQOO Z9 Lite 5G and more: Best 5G phones you can buy under Rs 10,000 in December 2024

There are many affordable smartphones that you can buy in the Indian market. However, there are very few device that offer 5G connectivity under Rs 10,000 in the market. We have listed some the best smartphone that you can buy under Rs 10,000 price category including iQOO Z9 Lite, Moto G45 5G, Infinix Hot 50 5G, Realme C63, and Tecno Pop 9 5G.

Check the list here:

iQOO Z9 Lite:

iQOO Z9 Lite features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 840 nits. The phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and has Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. The device packs 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via the microSD card slot. It has a dual camera unit including a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor along with an 8MP selfie shooter. Apart from this, the Z9 Lite 5G also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and an IP 64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Moto G45 5G:

The Moto G45 5G comes with a 6.45-inch HD+ display (1600 x 720 pixels) with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, peak brightness of 500 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage(1TB expansion via microSD card). It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It ships with Android 14 on board, topped with Motorola’s UX skin and is promised to receive year of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with this device.

Infinix Hot 50 5G:

The key specifications of the Infinix Hot 50 5G include a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD (1600 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor chipset along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage (1TB of storage expansion). The device gets a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor and a depth sensor with dual LED flash. At front, it has an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens for taking selfies. A 5,000mAh battery powers the device. It supports up to 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 14 based XOS 14.5 on top. There is also an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance with support for wet touch resistance feature.

Realme C63 5G:

Realme C63 runs on Android 14 on top of Realme UI 5.0 and is equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ screen (1604 x 720 pixels) with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 625 nits. An Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor powers the device, it comes paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. For storage, it has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for up to 2TB memory expansion. Realme C63 is equipped with a 5000mAh (typical) battery supporting 10W quick charge. The smartphone will get 2 years of OS updates.

Tecno Pop 9 5G:

The dual SIM support Tecno Pop 9 5G features a 120Hz refresh rate LCD screen and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It is equipped with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor and an LED flash on the rear. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel front camera. Audio quality is enhanced by dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The 5,000mAh battery gives power to the device and it supports 18W wired charging. The smartphone also features an infrared (IR) transmitter, has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes. Moreover, it is also the first 5G smartphone udner Rs 10,000 price segment to have NFC support.