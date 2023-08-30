iQOO Z8x with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor to launch tomorrow

Smartphone manufacturer iQOO Z8x is expected to launch tomorrow along with iQOO Z8. The launch of both devices will be around 7PM, 31st August (in China) as mentioned in a Weibo post. It was also revealed that the smartphone (i.e iQOO Z8x) will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen1 chipset. The Z8x can be considered as the affordable version of the Z8.

Speaking about the chipset of the device, it scored more than 600,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 which is based on 4nm manufacturing process is paired with Adreno 710 GPU. The network modem that is present on the device is Snapdragon X62 5G. There will a presence of a 6000mAH battery on the device. This means that users will easily get a backup of around more than 1 day.

When it comes to display, the iQOO Z8x will be offered with a display of 6.64-inch that offers a punch-hole LCD display. The display supports Full-HD+ resolution along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The front camera will be a 8MP camera that is expected to offer decent selfies and video calling. The back camera of the device will offer a dual camera setup. The dual-camera setup offers 50MP primary camera and 2MP secondary camera.

In terms of charging, we get 44W fast charging and not 120W fast charging. The Z8 on the other hand offers 120W fast charging. The fingerprint sensor on the Z8x is expected to be a side-sensor rather than an under-display fingerprint scanner.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z8 will be powered by a Dimensity 8200 chipset. The camera and battery specifications will be quite different than the Z8x. We expect some similarities between the Z8 and the Z8x.