iQOO Z7s with Snapdragon 695  processor launched in India, Check Specs

The iQOO Z7s smartphone has been launched in India today. From the features it offers, we expect it to be a good mid-range smartphone. The smartphone offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and its prices start from Rs 18,999. The device is available for purchase on Amazon India website as well as iQOO India store.

Key features of the smartphone has been mentioned below.

iQOO Z7s specifications

The iQOO Z7s offers a 6.38-inch AMOLED display and a Full HD+ resolution. The display panel offers 1300nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ certification and refresh rate of 90Hz.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and runs Android 13 based FunTouch OS out of the box. When it comes to camera of the device, it offers a triple camera setup. The primary camera of the device is a 64 MP camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It features micro movie mode, super night mode and bokeh flare portrait mode. The secondary camera on the device is a 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, the front camera on the device is a 16MP camera and is placed in the water drop notch.

For authentication purpose, the smartphone offers a fingerprint sensor. In terms of power, the device offers a 4500mAh battery and a 44W fast charging system.

When it comes to connectivity, the smartphone gets 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C etc.The device also gets IP54 water and dust rating. It is available in Pacific Night and Norway Blue colours.

Storage variants and cost

The Z7s is offered in 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant as well as 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. In terms of price, the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 18,999. However, the 8GB RAM variant (top-variant) costs Rs 19,999.