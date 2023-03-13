iQOO Z7i with Dimensity 6020 launched; Price, features

The iQOO Z7i has been launched in the Chinese market on Monday as the world’s first smartphone to feature the Dimensity 6020 chipset. The latest phone of iQOO comes with a 60Hz refresh rate display along with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

iQOO Z7i Specifications

The iQOO Z7i features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. The display has a Full HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, DC dimming, and 88.99 percent screen space. It runs on Android 13 with the OriginOS Ocean UI on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Dimensity 6020 chipset, which is a 7nm chip that includes 2 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores working at up to 2.2GHz, 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocking at up to 2GHz, and an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is said to be a rebranded or tweaked version of the existing Dimensity 700 SoC.

It sports a dual rear camera setup including a 5-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (macro) shooter.

It comes with 4 GB / 6 GB / 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 8 GB of virtual RAM. It has 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which support expansion via a microSD card for additional storage.

The Z7i packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The battery is claimed to offer up to 17.2 hours of video playback time and up to 29 days of standby time on a single charge. The handset measures 164.05×75.60×8.15mm and weighs 186 grams.

Apart from these, the device also carries dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

iQOO Z7i price and availability

The iQOO Z7i is priced at CNY 949 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. While the top-end 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage carries a price tag of 1,099 Yuan (roughly Rs. 13,000). It can be bought in colors like Moon Shadow and Ice Lake Blue. The device is scheduled to be available in offered in Ice Lake Blue and Moon Shadow (translated from Chinese) colour options for purchase starting March 20.

In related news, iQOO will unveil the iQOO Z7 and Z7x smartphones on March 20 in China. These devices are expected to feature the Snapdragon 782G and Snapdragon 695 chipsets, respectively.