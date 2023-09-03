Check out the iQOO Z7 Pro’s alternatives from Realme, Redmi, OnePlus and other brands you can buy under Rs 25,000.

iQOO Z7 Pro alternatives you can buy under Rs 25,000: List includes OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and more

iQOO recently launched the affordable mid-range smartphone iQOO Z7 Pro. The device gives tough competition to many phones in the segment from brands like OnePlus, Realme, Redmi, Motorola and more.

It is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7200 chipset and paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It sports a curved display and glass back. It is also one of the slimmest and lightest phones in its category. It features a 64MP main and 2MP bokeh sensors are present for the primary camera setup. The device gets a 16MP shooter for selfies.

The iQOO Z7 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, FuntouchOS 13, a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging and more.

The device will be available for sale starting September 5, 2023 on Amazon. As an introductory offer, the e-commerce platform has listed the device at Rs 21,000 ahead of the sale.

iQoo has set the price of the handset at Rs 23,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 24,999 for the 256GB variant.

Now, let’s take a look at the iQOO Z7 Pro’s direct competitors/alternatives from Realme, Redmi, OnePlus and other brands you can buy under Rs 25,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

This phone is the most affordable device of the company. It is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage configuration. It also comes in a 8GB+256GB variant that costs Rs 21,999.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display and offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Snapdragon 695 Chipset and runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS on-top. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

For photography, the smartphone flaunts a 108MP main sensor, 2MP macro shooter and another 2MP depth camera. It also has a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme 11 Pro

The Realme 11 Pro is another phone that iQOO Z7 Pro 5g will be competing with in the Indian market. The device comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has a Mediatek Dimensity 7050 and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

The device features a dual camera setup that houses a 100MP primary sensor along with a 2MP depth shooter. The device sports a 16MP shooter for selfies and video chats.

The device costs Rs 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB model while the 8GB+256GB has a price tag of Rs 24,999. The price of the top-end 12GB+256GB goes high above the Rs 25,000 marks and reaches up to Rs 27,999.

Redmi Note 12 Pro

The phone is available in four storage variants such as- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB, which were priced at Rs 23,999, Rs 24,999, Rs 26,999, and Rs. 28,999 respectively.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone carries a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It ships with Android 13 with MIUI

The device sports a triple camera setup including a 50MP main sensor along with a 8MP ultra-wide shooter and 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, the device features a 16MP front camera.

Motorola Edge 30

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Snapdragon 778G+ Chipset and runs on Android 13. The device packs a 4,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

For photography, the smartphone flaunts a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP untra-wide shooter and another 2MP depth camera. It also has a 32MP selfie camera.

The device is available for purchase in a single variant of 8GB+128GB, which is priced at Rs 22,999.

POCO X5 Pro

The Poco X5 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB+128GB options and another 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs 21,999.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and suppirts 67W fast charging. The device features a 108MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP sensor at the front side of the phone.

It boots Android 13 with MIUI for POCO.