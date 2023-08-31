iQoo Z7 Pro 5G with 66W fast charging support launched in India: Know Price, specifications

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G has been launched at a starting price of Rs 23,999 in India. The smartphone features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 64megapixel primary camera and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support.

The phone will join the other two smartphones of the iQoo Z7 series- iQoo Z7 and the iQoo Z7s. Let’s check the price, features and specifications of the device.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The newly-released Pro model is offered in two storage options that is 8GB + 128GB and a higher 8GB + 256GB model. It is available in two different colour variants, which are Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option carries a price tag of Rs 24,999.

Customers can get additional discounts of up to Rs 2,000, which makes the effective price for the two variants Rs 21,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

The phone is set to go on sale starting from 12 PM IST on September 5 through Amazon and the official iQoo website.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G specifications

The dual nano SIM-supported iQOO Z7 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits.

Under the hood, the phone carries an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It packs up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It boots Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

The phone sports a dual camera setup accompanied by a ring-like LED light at the rear. It features a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

iQoo Z7 Pro draws power from a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also features an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, proximity Sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. It is rated IP52 for dust and water resistance. The handset also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing 175 grams, the phone measures 164.10mm x 74.80mm x 7.36mm in size.