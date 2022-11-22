iQOO Z6 Lite 5G to Poco M4 5G: Best 5G smartphones to buy in November under Rs 15,000 in India

The major telecom operators of India such as Reliance Jio and Airtel have started rolling out 5G network services in major cities of India and many people have started to switch to 5G devices to enjoy faster speeds and get a more seamless experience. However, the 5G smartphones are not affordable for many people. But, let’s tell you that there are several good 5G phones available that are priced below Rs 15,000 in India. These phones are from brands like Samsung, iQOO, Poco and more.

Read the full list below for best 5G smartphones under Rs 15000.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is priced at Rs 14,299 in India. If you are looking for a phone with a bigger battery, display along with 5G connection under Rs 15,000 should go for it. The Galaxy M13 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charger in the box and a 6.5-inch LCD display that has HD+ resolution. The device is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset to ensure the device performs smoothly.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is a good enough 5G phone. Samsung fans who want phone with a big enough battery and display will likely be pleased by this budget device. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch LCD screen that operates at HD+ resolution. The 5G phone is using a Mediatek Dimensity 700 chip that is capable of offering smooth general performance. As for the cameras, you will get good photos for the price. But, don’t expect for some high definition images.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is up for sale via Flipkart.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

If you are looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 15000 in India then check out this iQOO smartphone. The device we are talking about is the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, which is powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and a 6.68-inch display with a 120Hz display support that is available in most phones in this price range. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, the fast charger does not come with an in-box charger, so, you will have to buy an adapter. The handset was launched with Android 12 out of the box, so it is eligible of receiving Android 14 OS as well.

The company has promised to provide two years of major Android updates as well as three years of security patches for this 5G phone.

You can buy the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (4GB+64GB) at just Rs 13,990 on Flipkart and its official website. The device was launched at a price of Rs 15,999.

Poco M4 5G

The Poco M4 5G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ screen that is pretty vibrant and good enough for media consumption. The Poco M4 5G price in India is set at Rs 12,999 on Flipkart for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Another smartphone that should be considered is the Redmi Note 11T 5G. Though it costs a little more than Rs 15,000, you can still go for it. The Redmi Note 11T 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with support for faster-charging speeds and it is also shipping a 33W charger in the retail box.

The budget 5G phone comes with a 6.6-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen offers a smoother scrolling experience. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset that performance better. It has a attractive design and some good camera sensors. People will get good level of clarity and details with a balanced dynamic range in ideal lighting conditions. The handset even has stereo speakers for better audio output.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at Rs 16,999. But, with bank and exchange offers, you can get it for a lower price.