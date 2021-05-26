iQOO Z3 5G To Launch In India Very Soon, Might Come With Snapdragon 768G Processor

Smartphone manufacturer iQOO is all set to launch new smartphone, iQOO Z3 5G in the Indian market very soon. According to reports by Moneycontrol, the device is expected to launch in between 2nd and 3rd week of June.

The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 786 SoC processor, suggested reports. The device has been launched earlier by iQOO in Chinese markets.

The smartphone is expected to be a mid-range device and is supposed to be launched around Rs 25,000 in India. The display of the smartphone is a 6.58 inch FHD+ Display with water drop notch.

In terms of optics, the device will feature a 64MP primary camera. It will be accompanied by a 8MP wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. The iQOO Z3 is expected to run Android 11 based Origin OS out of the box. The selfie camera has a 16MP sensor.

The device is packed with a 4,400 mAh battery, which supports 55W fast charging. The iQOO Z3 5G will feature a RAM up to 8GB along with internal storage up to 256GB.