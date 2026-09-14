iQOO Z11xa sale in India begins today, Check price, specs

Advertisement

iQOO Z11xa sale has commenced in India from today. The device was silently launched in the country at a starting price of Rs Rs 28,999. The handset is available in two colour options of Titan Black and Prismatic Green colour options. The phone made it’s debut under the iQOO Z11 series which houses – iQOO Z11, Z11 Lite, and Z11x.

The iQOO Z11xa features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo chipset, a large 7,200mAh battery, and a 50MP primary camera.

iQOO Z11xa India sale details

The iQOO Z11xa sale started in the country via Amazon India, iQOO’s online store, select Vivo exclusive stores, and other retail outlets from today at 12 pm.

iQOO Z11xa costs Rs 28,999 for the single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. As introductory offer, iQOO has listed a flat bank discount of Rs 1,500 and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on the purchase of the smartphone. With the discount, you can get it at an effective price of Rs 27,499.

iQOO Z11xa specifications

The iQOO Z11xa features a 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits brightness in HBM. It comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and an Eye Comfort mode that should help reduce eye strain during prolonged use.

Advertisement

It boots OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo chipset powers the device under the hood. It comes paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, and up to 8GB Extended RAM.

The handset also comes with dedicated gaming features such as Monster Mode, Dual 10x Super Touch Control, and Gaming HyperSense Audio with the Z11xa.

The iQOO Z11xa has a large 7,200mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of video playback and 15.4 hours of gaming. The phone comes with 44W FlashCharge, bypass charging, and Overnight Charging Protection.

Its camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor, a 2MP bokeh sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera.

On the software front, the iQOO Z11xa is promised to receive two OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The Z11xa 5G also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings and military-grade durability.