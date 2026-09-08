iQOO Z11xa launches and it’s a confusing one

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iQOO has quietly unveiled the iQOO Z11xa in the official website in India. The smartphone is currently listed on the company’s website for India.

The iQOO Z11xa has similar specs and design as the iQOO Z11x. However, the only difference between the two phones is iQOO Z11x is available with both 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage, the Z11xa can only be purchased with the single variant of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Like the Z11x, the Z11xa comes with a 6.76-inch LCD screen with 1080×2344 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,200-nit peak brightness.

The camera specifications of the Z11xa is also the same as the Z11x, which houses a 50MP main camera, and a 2MP depth sensor at the rear along with a 32MP selfie camera at the front.

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Under the hood, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo chipset powers the device. The device also has a 7,200 mAh battery with support for 44W fast wired charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging, which is same as Z11x. The software on board is OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Price in India

The8/128GB configuration of the iQOO Z11xa is now priced at Rs 28,999, while the same variant of the Z11x costs Rs 30,999.

Also Read: iQOO Pad Ultra specifications leak ahead of launch