iQOO Z11x launch on March 12, Colour options revealed ahead of debut

iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Z11x in India on March 12. Ahead of the launch, the brand has revealed it’s colour options. The smartphone has been showcased in two colour options- Prismatic Green and Titan Black shades.

The company has already confirmed that the device will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC. The device will pack a 7,200 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

iQOO has claimed that it will be its segment’s fastest smartphone.The device is claimed to receive an AnTuTu score over 1 million points received for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage version.

However, rumors suggested that the phone will be offered in three RAM/storage combos: 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB, and will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

The other notable features expected are a 50MP main camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an IP69 water and dust resistance rating.

