iQOO Z11 to launch in India soon, hints company CEO

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iQOO India’s CEO Nipun Marya has teased the launch of the iQOO Z11 in the country in a new X post. However, he did not mention the exact launch date of the smartphone in India.

The CEO stated in his post, “DO NOT READ THE FIRST LETTER OF EVERY LINE,” and wrote seven lines after that which spells out Z, E, L, E, V, E, and N. Well. If we combine then it says Z11.

If media report are to be believed then the smartphone will likely launch in India this month.

Furthermore, the report claimed that the Indian Z11 will feature a 3D curved display and have the Dimensity 7500 Turbo SoC under the hood, which is different from what the Chinese and Malaysian Z11 have.

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The Chinese Z11 is powered by the Dimensity 8500 chip, while the Malaysian Z11 has the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC at the helm.

iQOO teasing the Z11 in India contradicts a rumor from last month that claimed the Z11 Lite would be the only iQOO smartphone to launch in India this year, as all other products have been canceled for the Indian market, including the iQOO 16, which is expected to go official in China in September.

While we await more details from iQOO regarding the Z11’s India launch, you can check the detailed specs comparison of the Chinese and Malaysian iQOO Z11 here to know more about them.

Also Read: Samsung S26 FE camera specs leaks online