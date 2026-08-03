iQOO Z11 teased to feature a redesigned camera module, 3D curved display

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Vivo sub-brand has teased the iQOO Z11 design details via images in a new X post. The iQOO Z11 is set to launch in India as the third model in the lineup that already includes iQOO Z11 Lite and iQOO Z11x 5G.

The new teaser post shared by iQOO India’s CEO Nipun Marya and iQOO shows the design sketches of the device in which the phones camera module and display was shown. From the post, we can deduce that the India bound iQOO Z11 will sport a significantly different design compared to its Chinese counterpart.

The device in the drawing features a pill-shaped camera module featuring a dual camera unit and an LED ring light, instead of the square-shaped deco found on the Chinese version.

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In addition, it has been confirmed to sport a premium matte finish rear panel and a 3D curved display along with a thin frame. A speaker grille and a microphone will be placed on the top of the phone, too. Meanwhile, a power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the handset.

. The smartphone is said to arrive as the country’s first handset to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. The iQOO Z11 will reportedly also sport a 3D curved display, which the recent teaser now corroborates. Meanwhile, in China, the iQOO Z11 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chip.