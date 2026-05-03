iQOO Z11 may launch in India soon with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and 9020mAh battery

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New Delhi: iQOO may soon bring its Z11 smartphone to India, following its earlier debut in China. The device has started showing up on global listings, hinting that a wider launch could be just around the corner.

A shift to Snapdragon

One key change expected in the global version is the processor. The iQOO Z11 could run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset instead of the MediaTek chip used in China. This could mean better performance for gaming and everyday use.

Big screen, even bigger battery

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The phone is likely to feature a large AMOLED display with a high refresh rate for smooth visuals. But the real highlight might be its massive 9,020mAh battery, paired with 90W fast charging—something you don’t usually see in this segment.

Camera and pricingiqoo z11

For photography, the Z11 is expected to come with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. It may also offer water and dust resistance.

In terms of pricing, the phone could land somewhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000 in India, making it a strong option for those looking for a powerful yet reasonably priced smartphone.