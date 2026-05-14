iQOO Z11 likely to launch in India soon, know leaked Price, Battery and Chipset Details

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New Delhi: iQOO is likely to launch its new iQOO Z11 smartphone in India soon with a noticeable difference compared to the version launched in China. The device was debuted in China in March this year.

Snapdragon chip expected in India

According to leaks, the Indian variant is expected to have few changes and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It is reportedly said that the phone will run on Android 16 out of the box.

Large display and massive battery

The device could feature a AMOLED display of 6.83-inch. The device comes with a massive batter of 9,020mAh, along with 90W fast charging support.

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Camera and other features

It will have a 50MP primary rear camera along with a secondary depth sensor for photography. It will have a 16MP selfie camera. The phone will have water resistance feature.

Expected price and launch timeline

As per reports, the launch in India is expected around mid-June 2026. The price to range under Rs 30,000. The price makes it a strong option for users looking for performance and long battery life for such a price.

Also Read: IQOO Z11 May Launch In India Soon With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 And 9020mAh Battery