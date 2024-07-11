iQOO Watch GT unveiled, check the features here

Smartphone manufacturer iQOO has unveiled the iQOO Watch GT smartwatch along with a new pair of TWS buds. This is the second smartwatch that is manufactured by iQOO. The device offers a rectangular shape.

Features of iQOO Watch GT

The smartwatch gets a 1.85” OLED display with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels. The peak brightness of the smartwatch is 600 nits and it can automatically select between 256 brightness levels on ambient conditions.

There is Always ON mode on the display and it pairs with the AI Smart Window feature. There is a microphone as well as a speaker on the device and it can be used for taking calls. There is an optional eSIM version and this means that you can make calls even though you leave your phone at home.

The device also has a built-in GPS receiver and Baidu Maps for navigation. NFC on the watch an be used to act as bus ticket or car key. In terms of OS, we get a Blue OS (developed by Vivo). The wrist straps are replaceable and this means that you can customize it.

When it comes to battery life, we get 21 days of battery life. However, the battery life can last between 3 to 9 days if eSIM is abled.