iQOO Pad Ultra spotted on Geekbench, Chipset, RAM details leak

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iQOO is expected to launch the Pad Ultra as it’s latest flagship tablet alongside the iQOO 16 later this month in China. Now, the upcoming iQOO tablet has reportedly been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site.

Folks of 91mobiles spotted the device at the benchmarking site first. The specifications listed on the Geekbench site is similar to the earlier leaked list by tipster Digital Chat Station .

The tipster had shared that the device will arrive with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

According to reports, an iQOO product with the model number vivo iPA2691 has appeared on Geekbench today. The model is suspected to be the iQOO Pad Ultra.

The upcoming tablet is listing with a Snapdragon SM8975 chipset, which is the model number for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. Qualcomm will announce the chip alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro later this month at the Snapdragon Summit.

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In addition, the listing has revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 scored 1,754 and 6661 in single-core and multi-core scores. It has also been said to come in a 16GB RAM variant. This is likely the highest RAM option, and iQOO might also announce a 12GB variant for the Chinese market.

The device might feature a 9,000mAh battery, an 8.8-inch OLED display and narrow bezels around the screen

It could also include a built-in active cooling fan to keep temperatures down during heavy use and gaming.

Lastly, the tablet is rumoured to come in Ender Black and Star Silver colour options.