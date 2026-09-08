iQOO Pad Ultra specifications leak ahead of launch

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Vivo owned sub brand iQOO is gearing up to launch the iQOO 16 in China in a few weeks. Now, rumours have suggested that the brand could also unveil the flagship iQOO Pad Ultra alongside it. Ahead of it’s launch, the iQOO Pad Ultra’s specifications ahve been leaked in a new Weibo post.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) has revealed the alleged moniker, key specifications, and colour variants of the device on Weibo.

iQOO Pad Ultra colours and availability

According to DCS, the iQOO Pad Ultra could arrive in Ender Black and Star Silver colourways. iQOO is expected to market the tablet around its blazing-fast performance and cooling capabilities, and hence its launch could take place with the upcoming iQOO 16.

iQOO Pad Ultra key specifications

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The iQOO Pad Ultra is tipped to feature an 8.8-inch OLED panel that is expected to at least feature 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the tablet will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, the same chipset found on the iQOO 15. Moreover, to accommodate intense gaming, the tablet could also feature an active cooling fan for sustained performance.

A massive 9,000mAh battery could power the Pad Ultra, while considerably fast charging support is expected to be on board.

The tipster has also added through a comment that the iQOO Pad Ultra will feature support for gaming accessories for an enhanced gaming experience.